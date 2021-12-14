REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Sport

AmaZulu desperate to break the mould after consecutive draws

By Thomas Lethoba
AmaZulu eye win over Chippa United to end their draw streak. Picture: Twitter\\ @AmaZuluFootball

Johannesburg – AmaZulu will be seeking to clinch three points from their DStv Premiership clash and break the recent uniform run of results.

Usuthu will host Chippa United at the Johnsson Kings Park stadium, in which will be the second meeting, just after three days the two teams faced off on Saturday, where they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

This time the battle is for the points and AmaZulu needs to end their consecutive draws, while Chippa United will be eyeing to run away from the relegation zone.

This past weekend, the Chilli Boys reinvented the wheel, after the club filed divorce papers with their head coach Gavin Hunt.

The club is now under the leadership of Kurt Lentjies who has become the latest addition to a huge pile of coaching names as the club’s caretaker.

Speaking ahead of the clash, AmaZulu defender Tercious Malepe said the team will be up in the arms to collect maximum points against Chippa.

“We have been drawing so many games, and now is a matter of collecting maximum points, we have been giving away points, and we as the players have to blame for that,” said Malepe.

“It’s worthless to always give away points, we have to try by all means to win games for the club,” he further added.

Kick-off for the match is at 15:30 today.

