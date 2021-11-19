Amakhosi set to offload key players, future uncertain for Frosler, Zuma

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs is set to clean the house, as it heads to the next transfer window in January, and long-forgotten players are unlikely to stay at Naturena.

Chiefs are reportedly on the verge of bidding farewell to first-team players who battled to impress the British mentor, Stuart Baxter.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Reeve Frosler will both see their contracts coming to an end at the end of the season.

These two former regulars during Gavin Hunt’s spell at Chiefs, have been struggling for game-time since the arrival of Baxter.

The two players who enjoyed their spell at the national team, have been missed in the action, and their absence has even led to the Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos forgetting that they partially exist.

Previously, the club announced that most of the players who lack the game time or face suspension for misconduct might possibly face the axe.

While touching on players facing disciplinary issues, Dumisani Zuma is set for the exit door.

His disciplinary hearing came at a point where the midfielder has been missing from the field of play as he has been plagued with long term injuries.

Zuma has been suspended from all club-related activities with immediate effect pending an internal disciplinary due to his off-field behaviour.

While the trio are set for an exit door, another player who’s reportedly not in Baxter’s plans is Lazarous Kambole.

He only netted two goals in 29 appearances for the Glamour Boys since he joined in 2019.

