Amakhosi may need to break the bank to sign youngster

Johannesburg – As the transfer window is bustling with surprising moves, as teams are lining up to reinforce their squads, Kaizer Chiefs have emerged from the ground to reclaim their spot in the South African football context.

For the 12-time premiership champions, it has been a dry spell in their past eight years, with frustration and immense pressure mounting for the Soweto giants, the club may be forced to break the bank in a bid to reclaim glory days at Naturena.

In the latest developments with transfer news, SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule has been linked with a potential move to both Gauteng’s top teams Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns, which is best known for gunning for top-quality players, expressed their interest to capture the signature of the Bafana Bafana star in this current open window.

However, their arch-rivals, Amakhosi, have pledged to go the extra mile to acquire the services of Mbule, who will be a prominent midfielder to control the middle of the park for the Golden and Black outfit.

Last week, Mbule’s football agent, Mike Makaab, made startling remarks surrounding the future of the midfielder as he unpacked to the Durban-based commercial radio station, Gagasi FM that Amakhosi had tabled down a bid for Mbule.

In his words, Makaab said, this bid has stepped up to be on the frontier compared to other teams, this means Sundowns couldn’t surpass the Amakhosi’s offer.

Since the arrival of Keagen Dolly at Amakhosi, the club has climbed through the ranks, fighting for the position to qualify for the next year’s CAF championship tie.

As things stand Masandawana are in the first position with 44 points, and they are unlikely to be unseated.

The ball is in Chiefs’ court to beef up their squad to come in the second position to book their seat in the 2021/22 CAF Champions League.

Mbule is standing out to be Chiefs’ most preferred choice for this transfer window.

The 23-year-old had a superb season during the 2020/21 season, where he scored four crucial goals and contributed six assists in 25 league matches for Matsatsantsa.

Mbule made his name from the Free State’s best-known youth development club, Harmony Sports Academy in 2013.

This is where, Matsatsantsa-A-Pitori spotted the young versatile and goal ace attacking midfielder, and acquired his services in 2017.

