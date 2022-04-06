All out print war at Potchefstroom Grand Prix Three

The stage is set for a super clash of sprint titans when some of South Africa’s fastest turn out for the third leg of the Athletics SA (ASA) Grand Prix Series at NWU McArthur Stadium in Potchefstroom on Wednesday, April 6, according to ASA Media.

The national 100m record holder Akani Simbine makes a rare appearance over the 200m distance and he will have to be at his best against a powerful line-up.

Simbine opens his season against former SA champion Luxolo September, former World Championships bronze medallist Anaso Jobodwana and world junior 100m champion, Letsile Tebogo of Botswana.

In the 100m race, SA 200m record holder Clarence Munyai will be out to make a statement in the short dash. He goes up against African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya, who holds a lightning quick personal best of 9.77sec.

And in the women’s 100m sprint, national record holder Carina Horn’s strongest challenge is expected to come from Boipelo Tshemese.

In middle-distance races, having displayed fine form over longer distances this season, Caster Semenya will be keen to show a turn of speed in the women’s 2 000m contest. She will have to hold off challenges, however, from the likes of training partner Glenrose Xaba and road running star Kesa Molotsane.

The men’s 3 000m race also promises to produce a thrilling battle, led by national record holder Jerry Motsau and in-form athlete Ryan Mphahlele.

Another tussle is expected between rising junior stars Prudence Sekgodiso and Danielle Verster in the women’s 800m event.

In the women’s 400m hurdles race, Wenda Nel and Zeney van der Walt will continue their local rivalry, while former world junior champion Sokwakhana Zazini is the favourite in the men’s 400m hurdles, though he will have to beat Lindokuhle Gora.

Infield, a strong men’s javelin throw line-up includes seven athletes (from five different countries) who hold personal bests beyond 80 metres, spearheaded by former world champion Vitezslav Vesely and fellow Czech athlete Jakub Vadlejch, the silver medallist at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. The women’s international line-up includes another Czech athlete, European Championships medallist Nikola Ogrodnikova and former Asian Championships medallist Yuka Sato of Japan.

South African challenge in the javelin will be led by former World U20 Championships medallists Johann Grobler in the men’s contest and Jo-Ane van Dyk in the women’s event. – ASA Media

