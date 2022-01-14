AFCON: Jam-packed weekend fixtures, kick-off times and updates

Johannesburg – It will be a busy weekend in the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) as African national teams will square off to secure their spot for the next round of the tournament.

The tournament, which originally was scheduled to be played last year in June and July 2021, is currently on track, having started this past Sunday, and will end on a higher note in February 6, where the winner of the tournament will pocket $5 million (R76 million).

On Saturday, it will be a hard-hitting contest as Group D, will be up in flames with Mohammed Salah’s Egypt eyeing a victory over Guinea-Bissau at Stade Omnisport de Garoua, Garoua.

The Pharaohs will look for a clean start on Saturday in their clash against the Djurtus, after suffering a 1-0 defeat against on-form Nigeria in the opening of Group D.

On Sunday, it will be a jam-packed fixture list as eight national teams will square off to fight for three points to stay on the ranks.

Herewith is the complete schedule for the upcoming weekend from the Afcon, with the kick-off times in SA central time.

Saturday, 15 January

Nigeria v Sudan – 18:00

Guinea-Bissau v Egypt – 21:00

Sunday, 16 January

Gambia v Mali – 15:00

Cote d’Ivoire v Sierra Leone – 18:00

Tunisia v Mauritania – 18:00

Algeria v Equatorial Guinea – 21:00

