AFCON: Cameroon’s draw against Cape Verde earns them spot in Last 16

Johannesburg – The African Cup of Nations (Afcon) hosts Cameroon hold on to their unbeaten record in the group stages, following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Cape Verde at Paul Biya Stadium on Monday evening.

A significant point from yesterday’s draw guaranteed the Indomitable Lions a spot in the next round of the tournament, making them the very first qualifiers to book their seat in the last 16.

Cameroon topped the final group table with seven points, while speaking about their victorious achievement in this tournament, the Lion coach Toni Conceicao said:

“We won the group, which was our goal, although we wanted to win all our matches. We will continue to play here in Olembe,” said Conceicao following their draw against the Island.

In this last match of the group, Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar and the golden boot contestant scored his fifth goal, which became an opener to the match, however, Cape Verde charged an equaliser in the second half with a clinical finish by the striker Garry Rodrigues.

Burkina Faso edged Cape Verde on head-to-head records for second place after both accumulated four points.

Ethiopia was eliminated with just one point, after being held to a 1-1 draw by Burkina Faso, which also earned a spot in the last 16.

Today’s fixtures and kickoff times:

Malawi v Senegal – 18:00

Zimbabwe v Guinea – 18:00

Gabon v Morocco – 21:00

Ghana v Comoros – 21:00

