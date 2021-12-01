Seda’s incubation programme leaves footprints of growth, success

Johannesburg- Start your entrepreneurial journey at the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) with formalisation and an in-depth assessment of your small enterprise or co-operative at one of 53 Seda branches.

Key factors, which may impede the growth and sustainability of your business, such as the quality of the product, compliance with national or international standards, access to markets and marketing of your service or product are identifi ed during the assessment.

After which Seda will facilitate interventions to support your business through its programmes and services or linking you to our ecosystem partners.

These interventions are not once-off , meaning Seda will spend some time with you, because we have found that small enterprises and co-operatives require a considerable amount of hand-holding. Business incubation is a critical mechanism for Seda to develop businesses with high potential for growth, job creation, and technology commercialisation in South Africa.

Seda is an implementing agency of the country’s incubation programme, supporting over 100 incubators and digital hubs. Its incubation programme provides existing and aspiring entrepreneurs with essential business development services such as physical space, infrastructure, shared services, and advanced services such as networking opportunities.

Access to specialised knowledge (technology experts), market analysis, market linkages, training in the use of new technologies and access to fi nance are also provided. You can apply to be part of our incubation programme at a centre, which supports the sector you want to enter, across the country.

For more information on Seda’s support, call our National Information Centre at 086 010 3703 or visit www.seda.org.za

