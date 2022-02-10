Decreasing print data vulnerability amongst organisations

The recent printing security breach of a consumer, business, and credit information service agency, which left approximately 24 million South Africans and 793,749 business entities’ information exposed to suspected fraudsters- brings to light just how easy it is for hackers to get through to any digital system of a business.

Data breaches can cost a company anything between $1.14 million and $1.59 million, according to a report by Quocirca. The report also goes on to mention that COVID-19 and the shift by many companies worldwide to a distributed workforce had a direct effect on the cost of a data breach.

Even though it has almost become expected that a breach will happen, organisations need to continuously keep this top of mind and eliminate or reduce the probability of a possible data breach or cyberattack.

The utmost precision and care are required when dealing with company documents and the main goal of printing securely is to prevent forgery, tampering, or counterfeiting.

When it comes to printing, the entire organization needs to share printing habit that will not put their organisation’s security at risk. According to Quocirca, just leaving documents on the printer tray has resulted in loss of data to many businesses.

Security printing is one solution to this. It is a sensitive field of the printing industry that deals with the printing of items such as banknotes, cheques, passports, tamper-evident labels, security tapes, product authentication, stock certificates, postage stamps Election Ballots; Voter Registration Documents and DATA and identity cards.

Printing solutions expert Lebone Litho Printers has been instrumental in assisting organisations to ensure safe execution of printing whether digitally or manually. Lebone, which is a managed heavy-duty specialised printing company, has been operating since 2000 and has come across many cases where organization have dealt a blow and require assistance.

Lebone Litho Printers is one of the few security printing solutions provider in Africa who understand the market and have assisted organization in some of Africa’s countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Angola, Mozambique and Mali as well as South Africa

It has also been instrumental in the procurement school textbooks as well as Election Materials/ Election Ballots; National and Provincial Examinations and other security printing material. Thus far more than 65 million school workbooks have been printed securely by Lebone Litho Printers and its consortium partners including other relatively sensitive documentation.

Commercial Printing is rapidly declining whilst Security printing still has life. More recently many of the techniques used to protect high-value documents have become more available to Lebone Litho Printers with our recent investment. The advert of our investment – ironically seen and increase in our paper base printing division. We strongly encourage young entrepreneurs to make use of our modern state of the art technology and facilities to grow their own businesses. Printing is still very cool and hip. Theres nothing more pleasing to hold and see how your skill can transform your business by printing your magazine- brochures- books and many more

Many organizations including government and private businesses are protecting their lesser-value documents such as transcripts, coupons and prescription pads by incorporating some security features to ensure that they cannot be forged or that alteration of the data cannot occur undetected. We are one of only three Security Printers in South Africa as well as Africa that invested in Print Security Software with amazing feature to protect your documents and well as to prevent scams or Forgery. We have invested millions in Pint Secure Software.

Consumers around the world are highly informed, expect customizable products, and are more focused on value and brand. Lebone is working to meet differing customer needs and is competing in highly diverse markets as well as increasingly fragmented niche market segments in South Africa.

Businesses need to take proactive approach to either print securely or find a trusted provider that can assist in ensuring that any possible hack is easily avoidable or forgery of documentation. By taking the necessary steps, businesses can mitigate risks without compromising productivity.

