Call for full time bursary applications: 2022 Academic year

Johannesburg – Office of the Premier invites bursary applications for the North West Provincial Bursary Scheme, now called Victor Thebe Sifora Provincial Bursary Scheme, from South African youth who are residents of the North West Province and desire to follow full-time studies during 2022 academic year.

Bursaries will be awarded to learners who are financially needy and academically performing well.

These bursaries target current Grade 12 learners, those who have already passed Grade 12 in previous years but never attended due to financial challenges, as well as students who are already at tertiary institutions (with exceptions as advertised).

The closing date for submission of completed Bursary Application forms is 07 January 2022.

Study Programmes and Application forms are obtainable from the NWPG website and at the following Offices / Distribution Centers:

• Office of the Premier: Bursary Offices (Ga- Rona Building, Ground Floor, Mmabatho);

• Labour Centres; District & Local Municipalities; High Schools & Traditional Authority Offices.

• Office of the Premier Regional Offices:

✓ Brits – 45 Harrington Street;

✓ Rustenburg – Mabe Business Park;

✓ Vryburg – Mini-Garona Building, Entrance B;

✓ Klerksdorp – 309 West end Centre, Leask Street.

The completed Bursary Application Form, together with copies of all the required documents should be submitted directly to Office of the Premier (Ga-Rona Building, Ground Floor: Bursaries Offices) or at the distribution centers mentioned above. They can also be accessed and sent back through the access link: http://www.nwpg.gov.za/bursary/index.html

Incomplete Application Forms and Application Forms received after the closing date will not be considered / will be disregarded.

Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates only.

If applicants do not hear from this Office after four (4) months from the closing date, they should accept that their Applications were unsuccessful.

