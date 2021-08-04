Shwashwi: Would you wish your ex-lover a happy birthday?

Johannesburg – Would you wish your ex-lover a happy birthday or ignore them?

When Shwa read former American baseball player Alex Rodriguez wishing ex-fiancée, singer and actor Jennifer Lopez a happy birthday recently, it got Shwashwi wondering which of our local celebrities would be that civil to an ex.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi