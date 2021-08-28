VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
Shwashwi

Will Edwin Sodi stay faithful to Katlego Ncala?

By Ashley Lechman
Katlego Ncala

Johannesburg – We are in the grip of Covid-19, will Edwin Sodi stay faithful to former Miss Teen World and ex-YoTV presenter Katlego Ncala, whom he has reportedly impregnated?

We know he likes the ladies.

Edwin Sodi
Edwin Sodi

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.