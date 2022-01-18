Who decided that Master KG should win the ‘Fashion Icon of the Year’ award?

Johannesburg- Januworry blues has Shwa bored and frustrated with very little going on in my social life.

But it’s been a time for reflection and to unpack a few issues. Shwa hopes that as Covivi regulations fade away, so will some of my friends in the publicity space.

Some of y’all behave as if you are the celebrities.

And these award organisers?

Who among you decided that Master KG should win the “Fashion Icon of the Year” award?

Jesu!

Shwa must be a blind bat when it comes to the definition of stylish then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterKG (@masterkgsa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterKG (@masterkgsa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterKG (@masterkgsa)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author