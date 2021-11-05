What are musicians hiding from us regarding Covid-19?

Johannesburg- Have you noticed how all South African artists are hosting concerts, festivals and accepting gigs left right and centre?

Lately, they are in 7 provinces and abroad in one day. Why?

What is it that they know about Covid-19 that we do not know?

Posters of events have been flooding the socials, only they know what’s coming.

On social media, people have been saying this weekend is the last one, until Covid-19 cases skyrocket again, but is it really?

Is it really coming back? Are we going to back to hard lockdown again?

Shwa heard somewhere that Shimza held a festival that had a negative impact on the voter turnout.

The youth went to groove, was tired the following day and could not go vote.

A modern South Africa that comes together through music 🇿🇦❤️🙏🏾 #KUNYE pic.twitter.com/zL7CCUcGse — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) November 1, 2021

K⭕️NKA SUNDAYS 😎 the ultimate Day time experience💃.Amazing food accompanied by great vibes & a dope musical experience🎹 pic.twitter.com/4utQsdmQVO — KONKA Soweto (@KonkaSoweto) November 5, 2021

We had such a blast last night. Can’t wait for the next city. Announcing this week. 😊😊 #TheGratitudeTour pic.twitter.com/aW4DZ05JDU — #TheGratitudeTour (@DrTumi_) October 31, 2021

A sad generation that does not prioritise, indeed!

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi