VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

We know all about K. Naomi’s secrets

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Media Personality K. Noami

Johannesburg- This week, we congratulate television personality K Naomi, who quickly posted a video revealing that she is pregnant after being called by one of our reporters about her pregnancy.

K, let Shwa let you in on a little secret; the fact that we knew about your pregnancy means we also know the wedding date, as well as the divorce date.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes