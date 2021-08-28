VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

We are glad Unisa removed the ‘Dr’ from Shamilla Ramjawan’s title

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – Is Unisa lecturer Shamilla Ramjawan ever going to study for a doctoral degree?

It’s never too late to hit the books.

Or is she academic content with being conferred with an “honorary doctorate in humanitarianism (honoris causa) awarded by the Global International Alliance “powered by the United Nations, processed by Stanford University and approved by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training Accreditation, USA”.

Shwa is glad Unisa has removed the letters “Dr” before your name.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Sunday World

Author


Sunday World

