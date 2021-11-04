Thembinkosi Lorch is a romantic man

Johannesburg- Who knew that Thembinkosi Lorch is not only good at dribbling on the soccer pitch but he is also a romantic?

Shwa is certainly shocked, we did not see this side in him.

The Orlando Pirates player keeps showering his girlfriend, actress Natasha Thahane with gifts.

Recently, Natasha posted a picture of a beautiful bunch of roses and tagged her man, Lorch. We love this content.

Natasha is glowing, she is basking in the soccer player’s love, please get married already and invite Shwa.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi