The late Vuyo Mbuli’s son is on the rise

By Coceka Magubeni
Rudy Chalmers

Johannesburg- How cool is singer Rudy Chalmers, the son of the late Vuyo Mbuli?

Is he not one of the biggest stars in the making, judging by his performance at the Old Biscuit Mill in Woodstock, Cape Town?

Daddy would have been proud.

Your music and your style – one can tell you are the son of a legend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sithenkosi Mbuli (@rudy.chalmers)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sithenkosi Mbuli (@rudy.chalmers)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sithenkosi Mbuli (@rudy.chalmers)

