Shwashwi

Sports presenter Lebo Motsoeli welcomes her first child

By Sunday World
Lebo Motsoeli//Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- Congratulations are in order for Metro FM and SABC sport presenter, Lebohang Motsoeli, who has recently given birth to a her first child.

Lebo has always been private when it comes to her her life, because Shwa missed her wedding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lebo Motsoeli (@lebohangmotsoeli)

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lebo Motsoeli (@lebohangmotsoeli)


