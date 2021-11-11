Sports presenter Lebo Motsoeli welcomes her first child

Johannesburg- Congratulations are in order for Metro FM and SABC sport presenter, Lebohang Motsoeli, who has recently given birth to a her first child.

Lebo has always been private when it comes to her her life, because Shwa missed her wedding.

My best role yet. Hope you have a miraculous week ahead filled with positivity, growth and prosperity.#MamaToABabyGirl#Motherhood❤️ pic.twitter.com/SGuXaLvqQ7 — LEBOHANG MOTSOELI (@LeboMotsoeli) November 8, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lebo Motsoeli (@lebohangmotsoeli)

Hey fellow Mommy! Thank you so much. Now I just need to make Mommyhood look as HOT as you’ve made it! Dam😍😍😍❤️ https://t.co/Dz6Khzceux — LEBOHANG MOTSOELI (@LeboMotsoeli) November 8, 2021

Thanks Robin. Can’t believe I was still in hospital while chatting work with you 🙈🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/4KSdG79pbz — LEBOHANG MOTSOELI (@LeboMotsoeli) November 8, 2021

Hahahaha. Apparently they thought I was just happily married and picking up weight🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/SXZiNaqLHi — LEBOHANG MOTSOELI (@LeboMotsoeli) November 8, 2021

Thank you my darling. Looking forward to this journey hey. I’ll come to you for tips 🤗 https://t.co/vrG6vqzqh9 — LEBOHANG MOTSOELI (@LeboMotsoeli) November 8, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lebo Motsoeli (@lebohangmotsoeli)



For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Shwashwi