Sports presenter Lebo Motsoeli welcomes her first child

Johannesburg- Congratulations are in order for Metro FM and SABC sport presenter, Lebohang Motsoeli, who has recently given birth to a her first child.
Lebo has always been private when it comes to her her life, because Shwa missed her wedding.
My best role yet.
Hope you have a miraculous week ahead filled with positivity, growth and prosperity.#MamaToABabyGirl#Motherhood❤️ pic.twitter.com/SGuXaLvqQ7
— LEBOHANG MOTSOELI (@LeboMotsoeli) November 8, 2021
View this post on Instagram
Hey fellow Mommy! Thank you so much. Now I just need to make Mommyhood look as HOT as you’ve made it! Dam😍😍😍❤️ https://t.co/Dz6Khzceux
— LEBOHANG MOTSOELI (@LeboMotsoeli) November 8, 2021
Thanks Robin. Can’t believe I was still in hospital while chatting work with you 🙈🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/4KSdG79pbz
— LEBOHANG MOTSOELI (@LeboMotsoeli) November 8, 2021
Hahahaha. Apparently they thought I was just happily married and picking up weight🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/SXZiNaqLHi
— LEBOHANG MOTSOELI (@LeboMotsoeli) November 8, 2021
Thank you my darling. Looking forward to this journey hey. I’ll come to you for tips 🤗 https://t.co/vrG6vqzqh9
— LEBOHANG MOTSOELI (@LeboMotsoeli) November 8, 2021
View this post on Instagram
