Spirited influencers set the tone for the festive season

Johannesburg – Level 1 lockdown will wait for no man, especially Mzansi’s celebs who are likers of things and enjoy free booze.

The #CourvoisierMoments Event Series kicked off last week at the Beachwood Gardens in Sandton.

Mone Mtisi was right on the money when he said it was the perfect start to the festive season with sumptuous simple food and beautiful scenery.

In attendance were also the Courvoisier influencers; Melody Molale – funky, fresh, and beautiful, who enjoys the opulent lifestyle; Fhatuwani Mukheli – who is a talented visual artist; and mixologist George Hunter.

Celebrities too attended, including comedians Nina Hastie and Kagiso Lediga, who is still not funny; Maria McCloy – who hangs out with the coolest musicians; Gili Apter and Tshepo “Spykos” Mogale.

But the presence of the original Cognac Queen Bonang Matheba was sorely missed.

Wonder if these folk will attend the next 40 events over the next five months to be held in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town. Hope they do remember their masks this time, especially with rumors of a fourth wave of coronavirus infections. How they conclude these possible surges in Covid-19 cases is still beyond me.

Upbeat modern jazz was the sound of the laid-back experience with South Africa’s award-winning jazz artists Bokani Dyer and Sisonke Xonti, while DJ Khenzero took center stage.

