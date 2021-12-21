REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

Somizi Mhlongo promised Mzansi a third fairytale wedding

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Somhale

Johannesburg- While Somizi Mhlongo promised Mzansi a third fairytale wedding that was meant to happen in Italy this year, his marriage to Mohale Motaung crumbled as the deadly Covid-19 pandemic ravished the wedding industry.

His was the last star-studded wedding of epic proportions that South Africans got to witness.

But even with restrictions in place, it didn’t dampen the dreams of some hopeless romantics who took the plunge and said yes to their beloveds – albeit with smaller audiences.

