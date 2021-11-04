Somizi blocked by Zimbabwe

Johannesburg – Somizi is surely not having a great year, from the fisting debacle to being cancelled and now being blocked by Zimbabwe.

In his words, he would say Woooh Shem, but Zimbabwe is being a bit too harsh and petty.

“The Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe asks President Mnangagwa to intervene and stop South African celebrity Somizi Mhlongo from travelling to Zimbabwe to appear as a guest chef at Garwe Restaurant. Churches say “strongly against” – because Somizi is gay”

UNWELCOME: The Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe asks President Mnangagwa to intervene and stop South African celebrity Somizi Mhlongo from travelling to Zimbabwe to appear as a guest chef at Garwe Restaurant. Churches say "strongly against" – because Somizi is gay pic.twitter.com/coM9JQXqJo — ZimLive (@zimlive) November 3, 2021

“The Council of Indigenous churches has moved to block the coming of Somizi to Zimbabwe because of his sexual orientation. The council threatens to mobilize its members in protest.”

The Council of Indigenous churches has moved to block the coming of Somizi to Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 because of his sexual orientation. The council threatens to mobilize its members in protest 🪧 — Wellence Mujuru (@WellenceMujuru) November 3, 2021

“Oh wow!! Somizi must not visit Zimbabwe for his “gig” because of his sexual orientation. The same Christian council is mute on child marriages, Gukurahundi and other issues that affect Zimbabweans every day. Can someone make it make sense for me, please?”

Oh wow!! Somizi must not visit Zimbabwe for his “gig”because of his sexual orientation. The same christian council is mute on child marriages, Gukurahundi and other issues that affect Zimbabweans everyday. Can someone make it make sense for me please… #Angilwi pic.twitter.com/uhHxwZnezo — Vusa Mkhaya (@VusaMkhaya) November 3, 2021

