Shwashwi:Free State not dreary as I thought

Over in Free State, Shwa found new respect for our beautiful country. Clarens is all I have heard about it over the years and more.

Tourism SA’s Seat at the Table 2022, set at the Golden Gate Hotel in Clarens, which boasts unobstructed views of the red mountains, had Shwa re-evaluating her Easter plans.

To be brutally honest Shwa thought Free State was just a dry, boring province but hey, my big blabber mouth was shut quickly.

Celeb chef Siba Mtongana took us through her African-inspired five- course meal, which was mouthwatering. Just a question Siba: Has your husband Brian put another bun in your oven? If so, congratulations on your fifth one.

Musicians such as Musa Keys, DJ Sumbody, Cassper Nyovest, Lady Du and Youngsta CPT had the guests dancing their problems away.

