Shwashwi: Zola Mhlongo reveals pregnancy, is Prince Kaybee the baby daddy?

Johannesburg – Prince Kaybee’s bae Zola Mhlongo affectionately known as Zola Zeelovin has recently revealed that she is pregnant.

Zola went through a phase of public humiliation a couple of months ago, after Prince Kaybee’s side chick Hazel exposed photos of his private parts to the public.

Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo recently shared her pregnancy news on her social media pages.

“My Greatest Gift God has awarded me the opportunity to move into the next phase of my life. I AM A YUMMY MUMMY. Being your mother has been the most sacred duty I have ever taken on. My child you are the epitome of love. We haven’t even met you yet but you have already changed so much in our lives. For that, we are truly blessed…” she wrote.

Shwa doesn’t know who the father is, or if Zola is still with Prince Kaybee, but who else could be the baby daddy?

Someone let Shwa know, please?

I am dying to find out if we can start calling him ‘Daddy Kaybee’ instead.

