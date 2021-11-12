VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Zodwa Wabantu can you stop fighting young girls?

By Sunday World
Zodwa Wabantu

Johannesburg- Zodwa Wabantu can you stop fighting young girls because your Ben 10 is looking at them?

Remember you are scared of loneliness and he is scared of poverty – so relax, he is not going anywhere.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes