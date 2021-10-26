Shwashwi: YouTuber Rea clearly never learnt his lesson with Bonang

Johannesburg – YouTuber Rea Gopane clearly never learned his lesson with Bonang Matheba after he made a defamatory statement against her.

Rea Gopane has made another defamatory statement which is serious allegations against Amapiano star Mr JazziQ.

On his podcast Everything SA Music, he said, “The entire entertainment industry looked past the fact that JazziQ sacrificed Killer Kau and Mpura…for the betterment of his career.”

Rea went for Mr JazziQ and was questioning his friendship with the late Mpura and Killer Kau.

The YouTuber went on and made claims that Mr JazziQ was too busy and never attended both Mpura and Killer Kau’s funerals.

Rea of Everything SA Music Podcast claims MrJazziQ sacrificed Killer Kau and Mpura to advance his music career. pic.twitter.com/t8IAVUcsdy — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) October 26, 2021

Rea also went for Bonang and said she’s not that smart as she thinks she is.

Rea says Bonang is not as smart as she thinks she is. Rea further says Bonang should not be sending cops to his house. pic.twitter.com/DSUJoA90Xb — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) October 26, 2021

