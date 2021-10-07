Shwashwi: Will Faith Nketsi nail the bars this time?

Johannesburg – Faith Nketsi is back in studio, and this time she promises to do better than last time with her bars.

Last time it ended in tears after DJ Maphorisa snubbed her music.

Do you think she will nail the bars this time after all people made fun of her rapping skills last time?

Faith Nketsi might just surprise us and do better in her rap career, her boyfriend did recently gift her with a brand new Range Rover, that should be motivation.

Faith Nketsi is back in studio working on new music pic.twitter.com/9zeVBDANiv — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) October 6, 2021

Faith also recently announced that her reality show Have Faith season 3 will make its return on our screens on the 25th of October 2021.

In the snippet of Faith’s reality show, she says she will marry a rich Zulu man.

We are here for all the content she will be bringing to our screens.

“GUESS WHO’S BACK!!! Better than ever #HAVEFAITH SEASON 3 MONDAY 25th OCTOBER!!!!!!,” she wrote.

