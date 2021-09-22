REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi: Will AKA continue with his humility?

By Ashley Lechman
AKA and Thando Thabethe

Johannesburg – AKA, we are impressed by your apology to Thando Thabethe, who attempted to quiz him about that fateful date in Cape Town when his partner, Nelli Tembe, died, which she called an “incident”.

Will you continue with the humility, Kiernan Forbes? We love this AKA, not an angry one!

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

