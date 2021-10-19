VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi: Who leaked Tiwa’s sex tape, stop it!

By Nompilo Zulu
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 02: Tiwa Savage performs during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)

Johannesburg – A sex tape of Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage has surfaced on social media.

The video clearly shows Tiwa, while the man is hidden, clearly, he was filming this whole thing.

Tiwa has already owned up and says she is not ashamed.

However, she is embarrassed because her loved ones will -if they have not- see the video.

She has also confirmed it was not a publicity stunt and cannot believe that it happened to her.

Who is this man, really?

“There would have been a much clearer and sexier underwear, I would have gone all out,” she said.

Shwa will not be redistributing the video, neither should you.

Stop retweeting. 

