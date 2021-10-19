Shwashwi: Who leaked Tiwa’s sex tape, stop it!

Johannesburg – A sex tape of Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage has surfaced on social media.

The video clearly shows Tiwa, while the man is hidden, clearly, he was filming this whole thing.

Let’s not be fools:

That sextape leaking was NO mistake.

And no, I’m NOT saying Tiwa (or the woman) leaked it herself. Conveniently, the man’s face is not showing. But the woman’s face shows. That man who recorded it knew exactly what he was doing and exactly why he leaked it. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 18, 2021

Tiwa has already owned up and says she is not ashamed.

However, she is embarrassed because her loved ones will -if they have not- see the video.

She has also confirmed it was not a publicity stunt and cannot believe that it happened to her.

Who is this man, really?

“There would have been a much clearer and sexier underwear, I would have gone all out,” she said.

Blackmailers#Tiwa is finally free & strong

Now you hater's and Blackmailers can roth in Hell period. pic.twitter.com/zSS5jOTKfg — Success Property Managers🗨️ (@successgroupng) October 19, 2021

If you’re a fan of Tiwa Savage this is what she wants you to do atm Listen and Retweet to share 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/Gai2BYLp9G — Nungua Burna(TIWA SAVAGE IS STILL QUEEN) (@viewsdey) October 18, 2021

So Subsequently Tiwa has admitted she is the one in the video, but my question is: between herself and the guy who leaked the video?

And secondly why do people record themselves during sex? — Yaw D. Larbi 🇬🇭 (@YDL_99ideas) October 19, 2021

Shwa will not be redistributing the video, neither should you.

Stop retweeting.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

