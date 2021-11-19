VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Where did dancer and musician, Chomee disappear to?

By Sunday World
Chomee// Image: Instagram
Chomee// Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- Where did dancer and musician, Chomee disappear to?

Is she still close with the Mafokate’s?

We haven’t seen her anywhere.

Shwa, hopes you still have those moves and you will come back with a song that will keep South Africans on their feet.

 

 

Sunday World

Author

