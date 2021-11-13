Shwashwi: When is DJ Zinhle Jiyane and Bongani getting married?

Johannesburg- When is DJ Zinhle Jiyane and Bongani “Murdah” Mahosana getting married

They have been living in sin since the first lockdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz)



