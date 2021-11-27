Shwashwi: When are our hottest couples tying the knot?

Johannesburg- when are our cute couples Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona, DJ Zinhle and Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mahosana, Cassper Nyovest, and his baby-mama Thobeka Majozi getting married?
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Click here to read more from Shwashwi
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.
Sunday World