VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: When are our hottest couples tying the knot?

By Anelisa Sibanda
Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona

Johannesburg- when are our cute couples Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona, DJ Zinhle and Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mahosana, Cassper Nyovest, and his baby-mama Thobeka Majozi getting married?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thobeka Majozi (@bexxdoesitbetter)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zola (@znombona)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes