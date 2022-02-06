REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: What’s there to hide, Kanye?

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Thebe Magugu with Kanye West

Johannesburg – Designer Thebe Magugu was spotted with Kanye West wearing a balaclava. First of all, how sure is he that this was the crazy rapper?

It could have been Mzekezeke. Also, if it was indeed Kanye, was he channeling Kim Kardashian’s costume?

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

