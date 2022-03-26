E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE YOUR 2022 UNSUNG HERO NOW!
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: What’s the story with officer Waffles?

By Anelisa Sibanda
Uncle Waffles

Why is Uncle Waffles parading on a motorbike and holding a gun in her promotional pictures for her upcoming EP? Is she trying to be a bad girl?

Is it a music or movie promotion? Doesn’t mean because you can dance and DJ at the same time, that you can ride and shoot at once. Just doesn’t make sense, honey.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes