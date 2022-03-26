Shwashwi: What’s the story with officer Waffles?

Why is Uncle Waffles parading on a motorbike and holding a gun in her promotional pictures for her upcoming EP? Is she trying to be a bad girl?

Is it a music or movie promotion? Doesn’t mean because you can dance and DJ at the same time, that you can ride and shoot at once. Just doesn’t make sense, honey.

