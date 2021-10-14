Shwashwi: What exactly is Kunye abuti Shimza?

Johannesburg – DJ Shimza has finally secured two more sponsors and a bigger venue.

Together with Shwa, tweeps are curious to know who will occupy this bigger venue.

We are all hoping for an invite, maybe that will help us figure out what this Kunye experience is about exactly.

Could Phori be one of these sponsors?

Would really be interesting if he is, imagine proud Shimza sponsored by Phori.

Landed 2 partners (sponsor’s) and a bigger venue for KUNYE 😊 we moving and soon we will be KUNYE (Together)! #KUNYE ❤️ — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) October 13, 2021

There's no "We" it's just you and your friends pic.twitter.com/P1hW7VbkFM — Kenny (@MadodaZA) October 13, 2021

We thank Phori, now u can say we pic.twitter.com/lXkate4HGg — Ayanda khumalo (@Ayandamantungwa) October 13, 2021

Y can't u mentioned them by name instead of 'WE'…ull find the bo 'WE' its our government the Presidency and the legislature. — thembi (@Josh_thembi) October 13, 2021

Even better it could be Mmusi Maimane.

Rival by day, besties by night, don’t you think?

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi