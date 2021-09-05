Shwashwi: What exactly is Bonang Matheba doing in New York

Johannesburg – What exactly is Bonang Matheba doing in New York, we have seen the dancing and costumes.

Now what?

Also, hope you are safe in one of those tall skyscrapers and not affected by the devastating floods over there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi