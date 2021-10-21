VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Shwashwi: What about being compared to Anthony Anderson?

By Anelisa Sibanda
Anele Mdoda.

Johannesburg – Anele Mdoda says there is absolutely nothing wrong with comparing someone’s beauty to another person.

In a podcast with MacG, Mdoda said, Kelly is less beautiful compared to Beyonce.

Fine Anele, but Shwa wants to know why cry foul when compared to Anthony Anderson?

Because, for those who missed it, Miss Mdoda lost it when she was compared to Anderson.

Talk about double standards.

This just shows that she sees it fit to be comparing other people but catches feelings when it’s done to her.

Learn not to compare Anele, and you won’t be compared to anyone.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.