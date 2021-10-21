Shwashwi: What about being compared to Anthony Anderson?

Johannesburg – Anele Mdoda says there is absolutely nothing wrong with comparing someone’s beauty to another person.

In a podcast with MacG, Mdoda said, Kelly is less beautiful compared to Beyonce.

Fine Anele, but Shwa wants to know why cry foul when compared to Anthony Anderson?

Because, for those who missed it, Miss Mdoda lost it when she was compared to Anderson.

Talk about double standards.

This just shows that she sees it fit to be comparing other people but catches feelings when it’s done to her.

Learn not to compare Anele, and you won’t be compared to anyone.

I would sooner respect your opinion if you just said damn I don't rate Anthony Anderson and not pull African politics into it. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 13, 2015

Well guess what they just called you Anthony Anderson 🤭https://t.co/sXvCgyIFqX — Lisa🧝 (@TheDonsLady) September 17, 2021

I love what anele is getting. END HER ! — Masego 🦄 (@Maseg0Mphahlele) September 17, 2021

