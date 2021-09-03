REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Shwashwi: We miss Nicole Nyaba’s drama

By Ashley Lechman
Nicole Nyaba. Image: Instagram.
Nicole Nyaba. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg – What ever happened to Nicole Nyaba because the last we heard, she was running a club.

We miss your drama, breaking technology or threatening to release nudes, don’t you?

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.