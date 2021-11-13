Shwashwi: We could use Zuma’s fire pool at this moment

Johannesburg – On a more serious note – just how will Shwa take a bath in the dark and no water next week.

Won’t former president Jacob Zuma please offer the services of his fire pool.

Customers are urged to switch off geysers, heaters, pool pumps and unplug all electrical appliances during #loadshedding. This assists in easing overload resulting in extended outages on networks or power surges during restoration. pic.twitter.com/XtygmV7a3N — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 11, 2021

The next time it rains, don't forget to store some rain water to flush your toilets, water your gardens and to clean with #JoziSaveWater ^GZ pic.twitter.com/yaHdSoq82S — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 11, 2021

#JoburgUpdates 🔔See below if your area in Johannesburg will be affected by the 54-hour planned water maintenance schedule from 15 November 2021 and prepare accordingly #JoziSaveWater 💧 ^GZ pic.twitter.com/WfQPioziGp — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 11, 2021

Shwashwi