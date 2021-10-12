Shwashwi: Was Thando Dlamuka intimidated to forgive Siyacela?

Johannesburg – On Saturday’s episode of Isencane Lengane we saw Thando Dlamuka forgiving her Sthuphethu husband Siyacela Dlamuka.

But in all honesty that was definitely not an apology to her, thereafter he practically told her to go tell Dlamuka that she had forgiven him.

Siyacela’s father reckons that he is a bully and bullied Thando into forgiving him and actually going to tell Dlamuka that they sorted things out.

Thando reconciles with her husband for the sake of peace, however deep down she hasn’t really forgiven him. Dlamuka reprimands Siyacela to stop bullying his wife. #isencaneLengane pic.twitter.com/A47GesesQQ — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) October 9, 2021

Turns out last Friday Siyacela blessed himself with a new set of wheels and we know what happened the last time he bought a car.

He’s probably going to go to Durban again to his new girlfriend and leave Thando behind.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi