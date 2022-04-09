Shwashwi: Wandering assets, Cassper

The big question is: will Cassper Nyovest also hand a beating to Naakmusiq like he did to SlikTalk? My bet is on a Naakmusiq victory.

The two stars had the media eating out of their palms at a press conference in Sandton on Wednesday.

Donald, Slikour, Kwenzo Ngcobo, Primo, DJ Tira and DJ Sumbody were some of those who came to support Mufasa and Naakmusiq. Shwa was glad to see Cassper dressed decently and not letting his assets wander, as he normally does.

