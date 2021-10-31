VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Wanda Zuma and Ayanda Nzimande spark dating rumors

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Wanda Zuma

Johannesburg – House of Zwide actor Wanda Zuma and Scandal!’s Ayanda Nzimande (Aya) have recently sparked dating rumors.

Shwa certainly believes the two are dating because Ayanda is always posting him on her socials but unfortunately Wanda doesn’t.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes