Shwashwi: Up close and intimate with DBN Gogo

Johannesburg- This week, the Smirnoff Infusions hosted a small and intimate celebration for DBN Gogo, who is the cover girl of the latest Glamour magazine.

The event was held at Rockets in the northern ‘burbs of Jozi.

The liquor brand ambassadors, Mbali Nkosi and Bobby Blanco were also in attendance, as well as the usual guests who attend even the opening of a deep freezer.

Twitter celeb Phil Mphela briefly showed face before leaving to rescue another underpaid actor.

Influencers came in numbers, but Shwa could barely recognize them because they look nothing like they do in their pictures.

Focalistic, dressed in Eskimo-chic, came to support his girlfriend. I know, right? Shwa was also shocked to learn DBN Gogo and Foca are a couple.

Gogo kindly ask your boyfriend to check before he gets dressed whether he looked like he was suffering under that swag.

Gogo looked fly in a black and white two-piece. What is in that backpack?

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author