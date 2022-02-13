REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi: Tribute to boxing commentator Dumile Mateza

By Mbalenhle Zuma
SUN CITY, SOUTH AFRICA - August 21: Dumile Mateza during SA Sports Awards on August 21, 2011 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)`

Johannesburg – Shwa wants to pay tribute to the talented boxing commentator Dumile Mateza, not just for his English-Xhosa accent, but for taking pride in his work and for always entertaining the boxing nation.

He was knowledgeable about many things, not just sport. Rest easy. You will be missed

