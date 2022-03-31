E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE YOUR 2022 UNSUNG HERO NOW!
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Tino needs to grow up

By Anelisa Sibanda
Tino Chinyani

Tino Chinyani, we get it now – you love the spotlight. That stunt you pulled, which backfired on you, is proof of how much of an attention seeker you are. Simphiwe Ngema, Shwa just wonders what you saw in this boy who craves attention but acts like he doesn’t. The alleged wife cleared things up for us all.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tino_chinyani🌹 (@tino_chinyani)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes