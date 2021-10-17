VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Shwashwi: Thebe, how do you do it?

By Nompilo Zulu
Thebe Magugu. Image: Instagram.
Thebe Magugu. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg – How does designer Thebe Magugu do it?

Concepts are so simple yet so striking and elegant.

Shwa is totes in love with his piece inspired by his grandmother, who was a nurse.

What a tribute to all healthcare workers.

Shwa couldn’t help but picture the handsome and tall Rich Mnisi rocking this outfit. And who said men can’t wear dresses?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thebe Magugu (@thebemagugu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thebe Magugu (@thebemagugu)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.