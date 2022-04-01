E-edition
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Sodi dont you get tired of snatching people’s wives?

By Anelisa Sibanda

Edwin Sodi has wreaked havoc with celebrities, snatching their wives mercilessly. But karma has a way of settling scores. Shwa wonders how he felt finding his wife in a compromising position with another man, under his roof nogal. ProVerb and DJ Sbu must be preaching karma.

 

