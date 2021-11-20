Shwashwi: Sip some tea at Gauteng Sport Awards

Johannesburg – This weekend sportsmen and women got a chance to get out of their sweaty gear and come out and play with other children.

Attended by politicians, celebrities, socialites, and nobodies, this year’s Gauteng Sports Awards were held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng.

The black-tie shindig saw the likes of the queen of the dancefloor Kamo Mphela give a stellar performance, AKA and Costa Titch delivered their latest hit Super Soft with swag, and hitmaker Young Stunna closed off the show with his number one hit Adiwele.

An awkward moment on the black carpet was when singer Busisiwe “Cici” Thwala and record label boss Arthur Mafokate locked eyes.

This is two years after the self-proclaimed King of Kwaito was acquitted of all charges of assault laid against him by the singer. It had been reported that Mafokate had dragged Cici on the street in June 2017 and that she had to undergo a pelvic replacement procedure as a result. But since countless appearances in court, Mafokate was acquitted.

Like graceful adults, both Cici and Mafokate remained professional and continued to enjoy the night, her with hubby and him with his family.

Paralympian athlete Ntando Innocent Mahlangu, 19, walked off with the Disabled Sportsman of the Year and the Sports Personality of the Year award, while Tatjana Schoenmaker (24) was crowned Sportswoman of the Year. Wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane, 35, took the Disability Sportswoman title.

Montjane became the first black South African woman to compete at Wimbledon in 2018. In 2021 she made the finals of Wimbledon in both the singles and doubles. Morgan Moss has been crowned Sportsman of the Year ahead of Miranda Malaika and Proteas Cricket Captain, Temba Bavuma.

While guests were sipping on good wine and enjoying a three-course meal, celebrities Blue Mbombo came to shop around for a soccer player.

Radio and TV presenters Xoli Zondo and Zandile Potelwa held it down with pure talent and each presented an award. Other guests including Yaya Mavundla, Tumi Powerhouse, and Phil Mphela showed up in stylish red-carpet wear.

Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe squeezed in a few wise words of encouragement to the sportsmen and women.

“We wish to congratulate all winners and finalists of this year’s Gauteng Sports Awards. The last 20 or so months have been difficult for all in the sporting industry, especially the athletes and those who help them train. Therefore, it has been a big pleasure and indeed a privilege to once again be able to reward our stars of today and tomorrow,” she said.

“Athletes are inspirational and make a big difference in uplifting society and for that, they need to be recognised and rewarded.”

