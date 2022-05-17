Shwashwi: Shimza is well connected

Oh, Shimza, you seem to have gotten a tender from SAB. You play at almost all their events. Shwa can assume that you are well connected.
No wonder a random man spotted you in the streets of London and you had enough time to record that.
I can’t believe that this guy noticed me from across the street, in London 😅 pic.twitter.com/d0llODapeP
— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) May 12, 2022
