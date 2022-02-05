Shwashwi: Sello Maake Ka-Ncube booking FNB Stadium for his new nuptials

Johannesburg- Shwa is well aware that wedding fever has caught on since Covivi put a damper on things.

But Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is booking FNB Stadium for his new nuptials?

Home Affairs should be enough, uncle.

We don’t want things ending up as they did for Somizi.

Speaking about Somizi, can Shwa please be your next lover? We see you love splashing on very expensive gifts and Valentine’s Day is coming up soon.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author