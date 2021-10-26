VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Savanna is dry and you can’t drink it anymore

By Nompilo Zulu
Johannesburg – Cider brand Savanna has apologised to consumers for a shortage of alcoholic beverages, saying it’s due to high demand and shipping delays.

This comes after social media users started posting on social media that it was becoming difficult to buy Savanna in certain parts of the country.

The brand has confirmed the stock shortage on its social media page and promised it is “working hard” to avoid consumers going “dry”.

We honestly hope this is resolved ASAP. We are already thirsty, siyavanna?

 

