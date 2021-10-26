Shwashwi: Savanna is dry and you can’t drink it anymore

Johannesburg – Cider brand Savanna has apologised to consumers for a shortage of alcoholic beverages, saying it’s due to high demand and shipping delays.

This comes after social media users started posting on social media that it was becoming difficult to buy Savanna in certain parts of the country.

The brand has confirmed the stock shortage on its social media page and promised it is “working hard” to avoid consumers going “dry”.

We honestly hope this is resolved ASAP. We are already thirsty, siyavanna?

Thank you for the love! Siyavanna SA. We are genuinely sorry there is low stock in places. Thirsty for answers? We have doubled our volume in SA this year and we simply can’t keep up with the love! Ska wara, we’re working hard not to let you go dry! pic.twitter.com/m4j6Hvar4A — SavannaCider (@SavannaCider) October 23, 2021

We won’t let you go dry🤞🏽 We're making loads of Savanna every week so don't worry, you'll be able to enjoy the crisp dry taste of your fave cider soon #SiyavannaSouthAfrica #StaySafe #drinkresponsibly — SavannaCider (@SavannaCider) October 24, 2021

We know you can’t find your favourite cider in some places and we're sorry. The love from our Savanna nation is so massive that we've had to double our volumes to keep up with you! Thank you for the love SA 💛 Don't worry, Savanna is on its way #SiyavannaSouthAfrica — SavannaCider (@SavannaCider) October 23, 2021

By giving the people what they want 🙌🏽 The love you've shown us is so big we've had to double our volumes to catch up. We want to keep returning the love so we are producing as fast as we can each week and won't let you go dry 💛 #SiyavannaSouthAfrica #StaySafe #drinkresponsibly — SavannaCider (@SavannaCider) October 24, 2021

